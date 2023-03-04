BEVERLY HILLS, Texas (FOX 44) – A Beverly Hills man is in jail for reportedly fondling a young foster child under ten years old in a sexual manner.

The Beverly Hills Police Department was notified by Child Protective Services around February 8 of possible sexual abuse at a resident foster home.

49-year-old Jesus Silva was taken into custody on March 1. As of Saturday morning, Silva is in the McLennan County Jail with his bond set at $500,000.

The identity of the victim is being protected. The Beverly Hills Police Department, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ Officer of Inspector General (HHS-OIG) and Family Protective Services are working to identify other potential victims.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, or know someone who may have been a victim or witness, you can contact Chief of Police Kory Martin at 254-752-2585.