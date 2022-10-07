LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (FOX 44) – A bicyclist is arrested after police find the subject in possession of a firearm and methamphetamines.

Lacy Lakeview Police say officers stopped a bicyclist a few nights ago, during the early morning hours. While the officers were speaking with the person, officers noticed a rifle scope sticking out of the bicyclist’s jacket. Officers retrieved the pictured .22 caliber AR pistol and observed the serial number to have been filed down.

The bicyclist was placed into custody for possessing a firearm with tampered serial numbers. Officers also discovered a baggie containing a substance which field tested positive for methamphetamines.