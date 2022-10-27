WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Wednesday night.

Waco Police officers responded to the crash at 9:08 p.m., which occurred near S. 18th Street and Connor Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man who was riding a bicycle and hit by a 2018 Ford Expedition.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital where he later died. He has been identified as 31-year-old Ernest McLemore. Next of kin has been notified.

The driver of the Ford was cooperative with the investigation and officers on the scene. No arrest was made.