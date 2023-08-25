WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A major step has been reached in the completion of a Waco Family Medicine (WFM) project.

WFM hosted a Topping Out Ceremony at the construction site of its new Central location on Friday morning, located at 1600 Providence Drive. The event commemorated the efforts of everyone involved in the construction of a new healthcare facility and recognized the groundwork laid for its creation.

Attendees witnessed the building’s final beam being raised to the fourth and highest floor of the construction site, which marked a momentous step towards the realization of WFM’s vision. This celebration included remarks from the project contractor, The Beck Group, and WFM leadership.

WFM says this $65 million building represents a significant leap forward in healthcare capabilities, patient care and medical research. The facility was designed with innovation at its core, and features an in-house fitness center, a teaching kitchen and a community garden aimed at promoting patient wellness beyond traditional medical settings.

WFM says the new building came together through hundreds of hours of strategic planning. Project completion is estimated for the summer of 2024, and is being executed in phases to minimize disruptions to the existing Central location.