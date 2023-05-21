WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Memorial Day is right around the corner and lakes like Lake Waco will be popular spots in the upcoming weeks.

As we approach the warm summer months, here are some tips from a boating expert to keep you and your family safe.

“Ensure that you not only have a designated driver or pilot for your vessel, but a backup as well. Do not consume alcohol, beverages or other intoxicants while you’re on the waterways. And prepare by becoming familiar again before the season starts with the rules and regulations for Boater Safety,” says boating expert Brad Greer.

Rules and regulations include obtaining an updated boating license, life preservers and remaining within the weight limit of your boat. Best practices include keeping a first aid kit on your boat as well as antiseptic spray, bandages and pain medicine.

Throughout the state, boating traffic is heavy on the weekends, especially with beautiful weather. However, accidents frequently occur after the sun is set.

So be on the lookout during the nighttime hours for any unexpected obstructions like logs or other boats in the distance.