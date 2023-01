Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco police say the man whose body was found behind a local cafe early Wednesday morning apparently suffered from a medical episode.

A member of the public called police at 5:06 a.m. to report finding the man behind Rosa’s Cafe on Franklin Avenue.

Police have made a positive ID of the 47-year-old man and have notified his family.

Police say that while they do believe the man died from a medical episode, an autopsy will be conducted.