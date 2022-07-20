WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A boil water notice is in effect in Waco due to a contractor causing a break in a transmission water line – in addition to subsequent low pressure of the water line and time needed to repair the line.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the City of Waco water system to notify all customers, along or on roads adjoining State Highway 6/Loop 340, East to State Highway 84, North to Oxygen Drive, South to Depot Drive and West to Beverly Drive of the need to boil their water prior to consumption.

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to the harmful bacteria. To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

Instead of boiling, bottled water can be puchased, or citizens can get water from a suitable source. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, officials will let the community know.

If you have questions or concerns, you can call (254) 299-CITY (2489), use the MyWaco app at my-waco.com, or visit wacowater.com. Contractors are on-site working on repairs.