McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Due to an emergency repair to the water storage tank at Levi Plant 3 which caused a reduction in pressure and/or a disruption in service, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is requiring Levi Water Supply to inform their customers, employees and individuals that water should be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

This includes the washing of hands and faces and brushing teeth. Children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems are particulary vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

The Plant 3 service area is Rosenthal Parkway – west of Bullhide Creek Road, Trippet Ranch, Royals Ranch, Southwinds and Birdie North and South of Rosenthal Parkway, Bullhide Trail and Thunder Trail.

The Levi Water Supploy Corporation says that in order to ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes – water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boiled – then boiled for two minutes. You might want to also purchase bottled water or get water from another suitable source for drinking or human consumption.

When it is no longer necessary to boil water, the Levi Water Supply Corporation will notify the public.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can call Levi Water Supply at 254-857-3050 for any questions.