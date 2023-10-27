Moody (FOX 44/KWKT) — The City of Moody issued a Boil Water notice Friday for all customers on the city’s water system.

The notice comes after a major water main break on Avenue F. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the water system notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption or use in cooking.

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase water from some other suitable source. If you have questions about the boil water order, you may call Moody City Hall at (254)853-2314.

The boil water order will be in effect until laboratory tests confirm the water is safe to drink.

