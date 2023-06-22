LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (FOX 44) – A bomb threat at the Towneplace Suites in Lacy Lakeview has turned out to be a hoax.

Lacy Lakeview Police originally announced a heightened law enforcement presence at the 4505 block of North Interstate 35 Frontage Road on Thursday, due to an active bomb threat. Travelers were told to stay clear of this area.

Police later issued the all clear after a thorough investigation. The department said it would continue with an investigation into the call that was placed.

The Lacy Lakeview Fire Department, Waco Fire Department, Bellmead Police Department and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

People were inside of the hotel were evacuated. Heitmillers Steakhouse opened its doors to keep the evacuees out of the summer heat.