WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the Waco Police Department and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a bomb threat at the Ascension Providence Hospital.

Bystanders at the scene told FOX 44 News that officers evacuated part of the building and went in for a search.

Now cleared, those who were evacuated are making their way back into the building.

In addition, the Lacy Lakeview Police Department said in a statement Thursday night that the Fairfield Inn received a hoax bomb threat – among other reported bomb threats in the Central Texas area. The department, along with the Bellmead Police Department, worked to evacuate the building.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office conducted a thorough sweep of the building, and no devices were found. This will be an ongoing investigation in collaboration with other local agencies.

If you have any information on the threat at the Fairfield Inn, you can contact Officer Tyler Ziegler at 254-799-2479.