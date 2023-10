WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Halloween is tomorrow, and we all have to watch out for the little ghouls and goblins!

There are also several special events planned for All Hallow’s Eve. The Waco-McLennan County Health District is holding its Boo Bash at 225 W Waco Drive from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

There will be healthy Halloween snacks, balloons, face painting and much more!