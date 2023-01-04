WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network (HOTBHN) has received a $25,000 donation from the Bowen Family Foundation.

The organization says this was done to advance the work being done for young adults experiencing homelessness. The Bowen Family Foundation is a local foundation based in Waco which was established by Texas country music singer and songwriter Wade Bowen and his family to directly support children, youth, and their families in and around Waco.

The foundation’s donation was officially awarded on November 19, and will support the installation of an industrial kitchen at the DOBEY Drop-in Center – which is a drop-in support center providing immediate and accessible trauma-informed services for youth and young adults experiencing homelessness.

The donation will assist the DOBEY Drop-in Center’s mission by enabling DOBEY staff to prepare nutritious meals for homeless youth and young adults challenged with homelessness and food insecurity.