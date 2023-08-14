McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Box Ranch Road Fire in McLennan County is reported as 100 percent contained at 115 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire was burning in the Lorena area.

The Lorena Fire Department says this originated as an active wildfire at Box Ranch Road and Robin Road on Saturday. Multiple units were on scene. Residents were urged to stay clear of this area.

The Robinson Volunteer Fire Department says that after six and a half hours all of its personnel cleared the fire, as of 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Numerous structures were saved.

As of 10 am Sunday, Lorena FD said crews were patroling the fire lines overnight in order to ensure that there were no losses in fire containment. Crews finished mopping up and addressed areas of concern. The fire was reported as 100 percent contained.

Numerous departments from the area responded and helped to contain the fire, in addition to community aid. Lorena FD says this would have been much worse without the actions of all the men and women who worked tirelessly to bring this fire under control.