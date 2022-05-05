WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Brazos Nights continues this Friday with a concert and a Cinco de Mayo celebration!

This event will feature live performances from La Energía Norteña and David Beck’s Tejano Weekend.

La Energía Norteña is a popular regional Mexican band based in Dallas, and has toured the nation for more than a decade. This past Grammy-nominated band is known for their romantic norteño music. Their music features an accordion and saxophone – a favored style in the Mexican states of Chihuahua and San Luis Potosí.

Texas native David Beck started writing, recording and playing Tejano-inspired music in 2017. The sound he has created is traditional Tejano performed in English.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m. at Heritage Square at 300 Austin Avenue. Admission is free and open to the public.