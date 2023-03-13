WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District is continuing reconstruction of the Highway 6 bridges along the Mall-to-Mall project.

TxDOT and its contractor will perform bridge construction and a mainlane traffic switch. These things will move Highway 6 westbound traffic to the westbound frontage road.

The bridge construction begins Monday night – where TxDOT will close the westbound u-turn to Imperial Drive at 5:30 p.m. through 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. Crews will also close the westbound Highway 6 exit ramp to Highway 84. Travelers seeking access to Highway 84 northbound will need to utilize the Bosque Boulevard exit ramp west of the project and turn around and head back east to the Highway 6/Highway 84 intersection. This closure will occur at 6 p.m. and reopen Tuesday morning.

There will also be various mainlane closures throughout night in both directions. These closures will occur again Wednesday night, March 15, and then again Saturday night, March 18. These closures will allow crews to transport and begin the setting of bridge beams on the west side of the project.

On March 16, crews will begin a traffic switch which will close the Highway 6 westbound mainlanes – from east of Beverly Drive to Industrial Drive. Westbound traffic will be directed to exit Beverly Drive on to the newly-constructed frontage road. This configuration is necessary as crews begin work demolishing the Highway 6 mainlanes bridges, which is scheduled to be active past the summer.