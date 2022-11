BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (FOX 44) – Classes within the Bruceville-Eddy Independent School District will not be meeting on Thursday, due to a credible threat being made.

The district said in statement Wednesday night that this was done in the best interest of safety for students and staff. The threat is being investigated by the Bruceville-Eddy Police Department.

The district said it will have more information available on Thursday. FOX 44 News will have this information as it becomes available.