CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Baylor Scott & White Health is helping to fight the flu with its annual drive-thru event.

Families can get their flu shots all at once, without having to get out of their car. There are three locations open for Central Texans this Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.:

Leo Buckely Stadium in Killeen, located at 500 N. 38th Street.

McLane’s Children Specialty Clinic in Temple, located at 1901 SW H.K. Dodgen Loop.

Southwest Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics in Waco, located at 140 Hillcrest Medical Boulevard – on the second floor.

BSW Health is also asking the public to help follow safety precautions by wearing face coverings or face masks.