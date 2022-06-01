WACO, Texas (FOX 44)- A week after the devastating mass shooting in Uvalde Bubba’s 33 decided to help community members as they grieve.

“We’re going to donate 100% of the proceeds that the restaurants make Wednesday directly to the Uvalde victims fund, which is which is created by University Health,” manager at Bubba’s 33 Courtney Heard.

Bubba’s regularly helps out the community with fundraisers by donating portions of their proceeds to a cause.

“Typically when we do fundraisers, it’s 10%, 20% somewhere along those lines. We have done this before, but it’s not the norm by any means,” says Heard.

Bubba’s posted on their social media accounts about all their proceeds going to Uvalde. Courtney Heard, one of the managers at the Waco location says it attracted a lot of people to go have lunch at their restaurants.

“We ordered everything, macaroni, cheesecake, drinks, and fries,” says Terrance Daniel.

In honor of the Uvalde victims, Bubba’s also set up a memorial for the victims. One candle lit for each of the 21 people killed in the mass shooting.

“I could not imagine going through it and I mean the most we can do as I have children, I have four children, I have a 13 year old, seven year old, eight year old and a seven month old. I couldn’t imagine going through that,” says Daniel.

Bubba’s gives back to organizations like Challenger League, so when Lupe Rosas heard Bubba’s was raising funds for Uvalde, he also wanted to help.

“What a better way than to bring a couple of items there that we can donate and whatever funds we can raise, it’s for them to send for this cause,” says Lupe Rosas.

For those interested in donating to help the Uvalde victims you can click here.