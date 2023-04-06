ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Robinson Police Department is investigating after a burning body was found at the scene of a brush fire.

The department responded at approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday to a report of the fire, which was found behind some dirt work near the end of Heston Circle. When officers arrived, they discovered the burning body and immediately extinguished the fire.

Investigators were then called to the scene and started an examination. The department says it believes this is an isolated incident, and that there is no immediate threat to the community.

If you have any information which can assist with this investigation, you can contact the Robinson Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (254) 662-0525.