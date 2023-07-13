Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A 29-year-old man gave himself up to Waco Police after a downtown business was broken into with cookies and beer taken.

Devin Waylon Brown was booked into the McLennan County Jail on charges of burglary of a building after he told police what he did.

Police went to the 200 block of South 2nd Street at 7:23 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a suspicious person sleeping on the sidewalk. An arrest affidavit stated that when officers arrived, they found a man wearing only shorts lying at the corner of a building.

As the officer was questioning the man about where he lived and where did he get the cookies and beer, he stated he “wanted to turn himself in.” When the officer asked for what he wanted to turn himself in, the affidavit stated he broke into the building.

Officers then went to the front door of the Wing Stop Restaurant and found the glass shattered. After putting Brown in handcuffs and placing him in the back seat of a patrol car, officers determined that a pan of cookies and the beer the man had with him were from the business.

Brown remained in the McLennan County Jail on Thursday, held on a $3,000 cash bond.