WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A historic café in McLennan County has been destroyed fire.

The Waco Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the 600 block of Dry Creek Road early Friday morning. The West Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene – in addition to units from Elm Mott, Gholson, Ross and Bellmead.

(Courteesy: West VFD) (Courtesy: West VFD)

West VFD confirmed that Café Homestead at Homestead Heritage was the building that caught fire, and the business was deemed a total loss.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.