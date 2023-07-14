WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Cameron Park Zoo is celebrating its 30th birthday, and you’re invited to join in on the festivities!

The Zoo will be celebrating all day Saturday and Sunday. There will be live music, face painting and food trucks on site.

Visitors can also enjoy 30 percent off admission. The schedule of Keeper Chats is below:

Flower Garden – 10:30 a.m.

Komodo Dragon – 11 a.m.

Giraffe – 11:30 p.m.

Tiger – 2 p.m.

South America – 2:30 p.m.

The Cameron Park Zoo is located at 1701 N 4th Street in Waco. It is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday.