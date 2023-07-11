WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Cameron Park Zoo has announced the name of its new baby giraffe!

The public voted and selected “Zuri”, which means “beautiful”. Zuri was born on June 23 at 5:10 a.m. and weighed in at 156 pounds.

Zuri’s mother, Penelope, was born on May 9, 2013, and came to Cameron Park Zoo from the San Diego Zoo. Her dad, Dane, was born on April 18, 2013, and came from the Santa Barbara Zoo. Zuri’s big brother, Zeke, was born January 22, 2021. Zeke recently moved to the Cincinnati Zoo.

The Cameron Park Zoological & Botanical Society’s naming contest for Zuri ran on Facebook from June 27 through July 9. Name choices included Adelaide (kind/noble), Kalani (royal/majesty), Kira (throne), and Zuri (beautiful).

(Courtesy: Cameron Park Zoo) (Courtesy: Cameron Park Zoo)

Each participant paid $5 per vote to help choose a name and to help raise money for the Giraffe Conservation Foundation. The amount raised for the name Zuri was $310, with a total of $750 raised from the four name choices.

The Zoo says Zuri was introduced to her outdoor exhibit by her animal care staff. Since this is her first outing, the keeper staff will closely monitor mother and daughter to ensure they are both comfortable and safe in this new situation. Future outdoor adventures will be determined by weather conditions, plus the comfort level of mom and baby.

The Masai giraffe is the largest species of giraffe, and can be found in Central and Southern Kenya, as well as in Tanzania. They are known for their distinct and irregular star-like blotches extending to their hooves.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the global authority on the conservation status of wild animals and plants, lists Masai giraffes as endangered – primarily due to poaching and habitat fragmentation.

The Zoo says that this new calf’s birth was based on a SSP (Species Survival Plan) breeding recommendation, which was given to help maintain a genetically diverse and self-sustaining population of a particular species under professional care.