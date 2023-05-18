WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Cameron Park Zoo’s two-year-old Masai giraffe Zeke is moving to Cincinatti.

The Zoo says Zeke will be moving to the Cincinnati Zoo on May 23, and there will be a going-away party this Saturday at the giraffe deck – from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 am. The decision to move Zeke was made following a recommendation by the Masai Giraffe Species Survival Plan (SSP).

The Zoo says Zeke is a genetically-valuable Masai male, and is slated to become the Cincinnati Zoo’s breeder bull once he reaches full maturity. Although the Zoo is sad to say goodbye to him, his move comes just in time to make room for his mom Penelope and dad Dane to welcome their new calf expected to arrive in late June or early July!

Giraffe gestation lasts roughly 15 months. Both Penelope and Dane are ten years old, and arrived at Cameron Park Zoo when they were both a year old. Penelope came from the San Diego Zoo, and Dane came from the Santa Barbara Zoo.

The Zoo says the Masai giraffe is the largest subspecies of giraffe, and can be found in Central and Southern Kenya and Tanzania. They have distinctive, irregular, jagged, star-like blotches that extend to the hooves.