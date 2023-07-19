Waco (KWKT/FOX 44) — The Cameron Park Zoo announced on Wednesday that Penelope, the female Masai giraffe, has died.

The zoo says she became ill late Tuesday night and died the next morning, despite the best efforts of the zoo’s veterinarian and staff.

Penelope was born in 2013 and came to Cameron Park Zoo from the San Diego Zoo. The results of an animal autopsy (necropsy) are expected in the next several weeks to determine the exact cause of Penelope’s death.

According to the zoo, Masai giraffes are the largest species of giraffe and can be found in Central and Southern Kenya, as well as Tanzania. They have distinct and irregular star-like blotches all over their bodies.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the global authority on the conservation status of wild animals and plants, lists Masai giraffes as endangered, primarily due to poaching and habitat fragmentation