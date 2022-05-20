WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Cameron Park Zoo celebrated its renewal of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums accreditation on Friday.

The Zoo underwent a thorough review to make sure it has and will continue to meet standards emphasizing animal welfare and care, veterinary programs, conservation, education, and safety. The AZA requires facilities to complete this accreditation process every five years.

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek was in attendance recognizing the exceptional work the Zoo staff undergoes through the process.

This original announcement was made last month, when the Association of Zoos and Aquariums independent Accreditation Commission met with representatives of municipal Cameron Park Zoo and the Cameron Park Zoological & Botanical Society last week to review the application for renewal of the zoo’s AZA accreditation. Meeting with the Accreditation Commission were Deidra Emerson, Deputy City Manager; Johnny Binder, Zoo Director; Dr. James Kusmierczyk, Veterinarian; Manda Butler, General Curator; and Terri Cox, Executive Director of the Cameron Park Zoological & Botanical Society.

The accreditation included a detailed application and an on-site, multiple-day inspection by an independent team of trained zoological professionals. The inspecting team observed all aspects of the facility’s operation – including animal welfare and well-being; veterinary care; keeper training; safety for visitors, staff, and animals; educational programs; conservation efforts; financial stability; risk management; governance; and guest services.

Detailed reports from the inspection team and the facility alike are then thoroughly evaluated by the Commission. Top officials are also interviewed by the Accreditation Commission at a formal hearing, after which accreditation is granted, extended for one year, or denied.