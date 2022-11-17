WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — A local veterinary clinic reported at least three dogs in the Waco have tested positive for the H3N2 strain of the canine flu.

It said the rare virus has never been detected in the Waco area before and the H3N2 strain was recently identified in 2015.

The mortality rate for this strain of the flu is very low. The clinic said those dogs have been in social environments like boarding or daycare three to five days before the symptoms started.

“We don’t have a very high death rate,” Program veterinarian at MCC Dennis Clark said. “But, it is a lot like the kennel cough where they’re going to have that persistent cough, they’re going to have a fever, they can go off their food, they can have a nasal discharge with it, sometimes discharge from their eyes also.”

The local clinic said there is a decent-sized outbreak of upper respiratory disease working its way through Waco area. It said other local vets have also seen a dramatic increase in upper respiratory symptoms recently.

The Humane Society of Central Texas posted on social media last month that there was dog flu in their kennels. We reached out to the City of Waco for comment but they did not respond.

There is a vaccine available for the different variants of the flu but Dr. Clark says there’s a limited supply right now.

“There’s a separate vaccine, not all clinics have given it because we haven’t had it in the area,” Dr. Clark said.

A way you can protect your dog if it doesn’t have the H3N2 vaccine is don’t let them drink out of community water bowls and if possible keep them out of social environments like doggy daycare.

If your dog has symptoms, Dr. Clark says contact your vet.

“The flu is a virus, but sometimes they can get a secondary infection that can be more life threatening than the flu,” Dr. Clark said. “And so by having them examined, we can determine, they have a another infection that would need something like antibiotics.”

The virus can live in an environment for one to two days, but household disinfectants will kill it.

“If you take your dog out into the public, you can sit there and disinfect things like their leashes and collars to help reduce the spread,” Dr. Clark said.

The dog flu cannot infect people.