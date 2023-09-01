Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens says a man originally arrested in a Robinson robbery is now facing capital murder charges after the victim shot during the robbery died four years later.

Trevin Jamar Oleary was named in a capital murder indictment on Thursday by the Mclennan County Grand Jury.

The shooting occurred September 24, 2019. The Robinson Police Department received a report of a man being thrown from a vehicle in the 100 block of W Moonlight Drive. Officers arrived to find a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the face. The victim was transported to a hospital, and then later to a Temple hospital, for treatment of his injuries.

A short time later on the same day, the victim’s vehicle was found abandoned on 12th Street, near Robinson. A large amount of blood was found inside the vehicle. A search of the area was conducted, but no one was found.

Robinson investigators were able to communicate with the victim. The victim named 25-year-old Trevin Jamar Oleary, who was identified as a suspect. Messages between Oleary and the victim prior to the shooting confirmed the two would be traveling together to Robinson on that day.

The victim said he was missing $200 in cash. Robinson Police said the money and the victim’s vehicle, a 2014 Chrysler 200, were taken without the victim’s permission. The victim said he jumped from the vehicle on West Moonlight Drive as it slowed down before the nearest intersection.

A warrant was obtained by a Robinson investigator on October 9, 2019 for Oleary’s arrest. The warrant was for Aggravated Robbery.

Robinson Police requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Office to apprehend Oleary. He was found at an apartment in the 1200 block of Calumet Avenue, and he was taken into custody.

Oleary has remained in the McLennan County Jail since his original arrest on the Robinson robbery charge and an aggravated assault case out of Waco.