Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — The McLennan County Grand Jury indicted a Waco man in a Capital Murder charge.

25-year-old Matias Maltos-Saucedo is accused of stabbing to death his mother, 59-year-old Felipa Martinez and stepfather, 70-year-old Antonio Martinez.

Maltos-Saucedo was taken into custody when officers responded to the 2100 block of Clay Avenue at approximately 7:15 p.m. Sunday to a call of an assault in progress. When officers arrived, they found Felipa unconscious and covered in blood. Maltos-Saucedo was on scene when officers arrived.

According to an arrest affidavit, Maltos-Saucedo got into an argument with Antonio Martinez over the air conditioner. Investigators say the 25-year-old told them that he became upset and stabbed his stepfather with a knife.

Maltos-Saucedo then reportedly told police that his mother tried to stop him. The affidavit says he told officers he stabbed her because he wanted to kill her, too.