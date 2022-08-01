Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report a 28-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a Sunday afternoon car crash – which officers say occurred after one car was crashed into another.

Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were called to the crash in the 5700 block of West Waco Drive at 2:20 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived on the scene, they were told the suspect was chasing the other vehicle and hit it. The vehicle occupied by the victims rolled over following this collision.

The driver of the suspect vehicle has been identified as 28-year-old Ashlyn Paige Bass. She was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon because there were two occupants of the victim vehicle.

Bass was transported to the McLennan County Jail, where she remained on Monday – with bond not yet set.