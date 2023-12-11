WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco Police responded to Fire Station #6 early Monday morning after a car crashed through the building.

Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley says the department was notified about the crash around 3 a.m. When officers arrived at 1006 N 25th Street, they found the vehicle that crashed into the building.

The driver was transported to the hospital, and suffered minor injuries in the crash. No other injuries have been reported, and no arrests have been made.

The Waco Fire Department said Monday morning that there was significant damage to the station’s community room, with slight smoke damage throughout the building.

(Courtesy: Waco Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Waco Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Waco Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Waco Fire Department)

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.