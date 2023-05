WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A car crashed into a home in the 3100 block of Cole Avenue early Monday morning.

Waco Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley tells FOX 44 News that a call came in at approximately 3:25 a.m. The people inside of the vehicle fled the scene.

Shipley says everyone in the house has been reported to be okay, although minor injuries have also been reported.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.