WACO / WEST, Texas (FOX 44) – Two car shows taking place in McLennan County this Saturday are both supporting good causes.

Waco’s One Fellowship Church is hosting their Fall Festival, which includes I-35 Legends hosting a car show to bring in canned goods for the local food bank. Attendees can vote for their favorite vehicles by donating cans to the trunk.

Event organizers promise friendly competition and fun for the whole family – in addition to awards being presented. Space is limited, so come on out and support One Fellowship and their Fall Festival!

This event is taking place at 1005 La Salle Avenue in Waco from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. You can find out more information here.

Up north in West, the Locklyn Spence Benefit Car & Bike Show will be taking place at Hoot’s Tokio Store at 343 Tokio Loop from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. This is a benefit car and bike show for baby Locklyn Spence and his family in order to aid with Locklyn’s medical and living expenses.

In addition, there will be a 1950’s-themed costume contest, live music, and an appearance by Cuzzo’s food truck. For more information on this event, you can go here.