WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Convention Center is the place for job seekers to be this Wednesday!

The City of Waco is hosting its Career Expo. The event is taking place on the second floor of the Convention Center from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Attendees will get the chance to meet representatives from every City of Waco department. There will be opportunities for interviews and hiring on the spot for select positions, so you are encouraged to dress professionally and to bring a resumé.