WACO, TX (FOX 44) – After two years, Caritas is celebrating its work in the community with the return of its Feast of Caring dinner.

Every dollar spent during tonight’s dinner will support Caritas’ outsourcing programs to continue helping others in the area.

The Waco Convention Center was packed this evening with guests ready to eat soup and enjoy dessert.

“I mean, the food is so awesome,” said guest Terry Randall Wong. “All the people coming out to volunteer and give that opportunity to try soups and desserts. I already found my Christmas gift, man. It’s awesome.”

Terry Randall Wong came with her family to support Caritas’ mission.

Local restaurants and caterers came to provide today’s food.

A public and silent auction was also held for guests to win prizes while helping others.

“We’re just so excited to welcome the community back in so that we can all sit down together, see each other after being away for so long and just celebrating everything that we do there at Caritas,” said Caritas executive director Ann Owen.

Owen says they’ve been planning for six months to have today’s event.

Close to 100 volunteers where there to help the celebration come together.

Family of Faith Worship Center senior pastor Ruben Andrade says gatherings like today helps him remember why this work is needed.

“As I walked in I remember as a child, my family went to Caritas. We were in need of groceries some 20 – 30 years ago,” said Andrade. “To come back here and support an agency that helped me. Supporting an agency today will help us, will help support other families who sometimes will be in a need.”

Randall Wong shares similar thoughts.

“They don’t get money…I mean if we help one another everybody is raised up,” said Randall Wong.

Owen estimates 400 guests attended tonight’s event.

For anyone who couldn’t make it you can still donate online to Caritas by clicking here.