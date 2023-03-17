WACO / BELLMEAD, Texas (FOX 44) – Caritas of Waco has announced it has engaged a local commercial real estate firm to explore the possible sale of its Bellmead Hidden Treasures thrift store.

The store was purchased in 1986, and was originally operated by the Ladies of Charity. It offers clothing, household goods and furniture – among other items.

Caritas of Waco’s mission is “to provide urgent support to people in need in our community.” The organization has provided services to the Waco community since 1967, and continues to expand its services to address the needs of the most underserved in the area.