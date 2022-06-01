WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco organization is hosting its annual fundraiser to assist in feeding families in the community.

The 7th Annual Caritas of Waco Golf Classic will take place this Thursday, June 2, at the Cottonwood Golf Course. Registration and lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m., and the tournament will have a 1:00 p.m. shotgun start.

“We are looking forward to a fun day at Cottonwood Creek as we golf to bring awareness to those who face hunger every day. The event was canceled in 2020 and was rained out last year, so it has been a while since the last Caritas Golf Classic,” said Caritas of Waco Director of Development Coleen Heaton. “Today, 47,000 McLennan County families are living in poverty and struggle with food insecurity. Since the beginning of 2022 we have been able to feed 8,698 individuals. We could not help as many individuals and families as we do without community support from donors and fundraisers, like our golf tournament.”

Heaton went on to say that proceeds from the tournament will help cover the cost of food for 2,700 Caritas families.

Caritas of Waco serves as the largest food pantry in McLennan County. In 2021, the agency provided over 40,680 households with food assistance and emergency and case management services. For more information, as well as to see how you can support its community efforts, you can visit www.caritas-waco.org or call 254-753-4593.