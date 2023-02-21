WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Caritas of Waco has received a generous donation from the Beaumont Foundation of America.

The Beaumont Foundation of America has given the organization a $50,000 grant to purchase fresh produce and other nutritional food items for clients needing emergency food assistance. The grant has been given to Caritas each year since 2006, and has supported efforts of the organization to provide healthier food items to people in need.

Caritas of Waco is a non-profit, IRS-designated 501(c)(3) organization serving McLennan County and the surrounding area by providing individuals and families with support and long-term solutions to poverty. Caritas served over 23,000 families with emergency food assistance in 2022.

For more information on Caritas of Waco, or how you can support its community efforts, you can visit www.caritas-waco.org or call 254-753-4593.