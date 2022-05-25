WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Carry The Load will be walking through Fort Hood this Thursday and Waco this Friday as a part of its 20,000-mile national relay to honor and remember fallen military and first responders.

Carry The Load’s mission ever since 2011 has been to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day, and this has grown into a national movement – there are five routes covering 48 states in 2022 which are honoring and remembering those who laid down their lives for our freedom.

III Corps and Fort Hood will host the rally at 10:30 a.m. at the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment. Ten to 15 participants will rally for the color guard posting of the colors, the singing of the National Anthem and a demonstration by the horse detachment.

A representative from the Carry the Load Organization and retired III Corps and Fort Hood Commanding General Lt. Gen. Paul Funk will provide remarks during this event. In addition, members of the local communities will be in attendance.

The Waco schedule is below:

The non-profit provides active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices of the nation’s military, veterans, first responders and their families. Its National Relay is a 32-day, 20,000-mile event which culminates at the Dallas Memorial March on Memorial Day weekend.

People of all ages can participate by walking with the National Relay team, attending a rally, hosting their own Carry It Anywhere event, organizing a youth Carry The Flag activity and fundraising for the nation’s heroes. Registration is complementary and encouraged at www.carrytheload.org/MemorialMay.

In addition to providing emotional healing, Carry The Load raises much needed funds to assist with the many challenges facing military, veterans, first responders and their families. Peer-to-peer fundraising goes toward recovery services such as counseling, adaptive training, service dogs, suicide prevention, job placements, home improvements, scholarships for children of the fallen, and more.

The 2022 goal is to reach $2 million in peer-to-peer fundraising.