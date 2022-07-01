WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Brazos Nights and Waco Parks and Recreation have announced the return of the City of Waco’s annual Fourth on the Brazos celebration!

This year’s event features the H-E-B Fireworks Extravaganza – as well as live music from one of the greatest Motown and R&B/funk artists of all time, The Commodores!

(Courtesy: Waco Parks and Recreation)

The event will take place on Monday, July 4 at McLane Stadium’s Touchdown Alley – located at 1001 S. MLK Boulevard. Chairs, blankets and coolers are allowed.

Visitors can enjoy food trucks, fireworks, live music and family fun! Admission is free to the public.

SCHEDULE:

6:00 p.m. – Event Opens

7:30 p.m. – The Commodores

9:10 p.m. – Patriotic Ceremony by the Waco Community Band

9:15 p.m. – H-E-B Fireworks Extravaganza

For more information, you can visit brazosnightswaco.com/fourth-on-the-brazos.