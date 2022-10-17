WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Investigators at the Waco Fire Department say they cannot determine the cause of the Sunbright Recycling fire. This is according to the latest report on the fire which took place on October 11.

The fire was located near businesses Howmet Fastening Systems, VanTran Transformers, and SSG on Imperial Drive.

A call came in around 6:43 p.m. on Tuesday from Sunbright Paper Recycling. Waco Firefighters quickly got on the scene and found a large volume fire outside the building and upgraded it to a 2 alarm fire.

17 units and 45 fire fighters are on scene, with one fire firefighter transported to the hospital due to heat related injuries. One unit was briefly stuck in the mud, but firefighters freed it.

Waco FD units found large piles of recycling materials and paper products on fire. There were some exterior damages to the building, however, the fire was kept from spreading inside.