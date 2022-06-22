WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (CTHCC) has launched a new initiative called Escalando (Spanish for “climbing”). This program, for the first time, will provide local Spanish-speaking business owners with support and resources.

Latino-owned businesses in Waco and McLennan County continue to grow, as does their positive impact on the local economy. Nationally, the number of Latino-owned businesses has grown 34 percent over the last ten years compared to just one percent for all other small businesses – according to the Stanford Graduate School of Business research report 2020 State of Latino Entrepreneurship.

The report goes on to say that if not for the growth in the number of Latino-owned firms, the total number of small businesses in the U.S. would have declined between 2007 and 2012.

The next Escalando workshop is Tuesday, June 28, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Fire Station #6, located at 1006 N 25th Street.

Escalando workshops are no cost, conducted in Spanish, and open to the public. Chamber membership is not required. For more information on Escalando or about the CTHCC, you can call 254-754-7111.