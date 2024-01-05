CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some Central Texas restaurants are about to receive some national recognition!

The Smokey Bears BBQ & Rib House in West will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants (ABR) on January 19. ABR is a national media and marketing company focusing on bringing attention to local, independently-owned restaurants.

ABR says that popular dishes will be highlighted, along with an interview with owner Mike Owens about the restaurant’s special place in the West community. The episode will be aired extensively on ABR’s website and social media channels at a later date. Restaurants featured on the ABR Roadshow are found through customer nominations or by a restaurant applying to be featured.

Smokey Bears BBQ & RIbhouse has been open since 2014, and offers a barbecue menu in a casual atmosphere. Sandwiches, plates, loaded baked potatoes and meat are available by the pound. The restaurant is located at 20645 N I-35 Frontage Road, and is open Thursdays through Saturdays.

In addition, the restaurant Fridays Seafood & More in Bellmead will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants (ABR) on January 19. This restaurant specializes in seafood and Cajun specialties, and offers an extensive menu of po’boys, sandwiches, baskets and dinners. Large scale‘ Family Dinners’ and ‘Boil Pots’ comprised of shrimp, crab or crawfish, corn on the cob, sausage and potatoes are also available. The restaurant also has a casual vibe, with chalkboard menus and a graffiti wall.

Fridays Seafood & More is located at 1308 New Dallas Highway. It is open Wednesdays through Saturdays.