Waco, TEXAS (FOX 44) – This Halloween, adults are all about the treats with the Powerball jackpot now reaching one billion dollars.

This is the 38th drawing since August 6th for one lucky winner to take home millions of dollars.

Now a billion, players are taking notice.

“This is a God thing. I mean, I hate to put God into the gambling, but I think I’m going to go buy some lottery tickets,” said Waco resident Dana Eubank.

It’s the second largest prize in Powerball history.

It’s also the fifth largest jackpot in the U.S. lottery.

“Typically I don’t, but I just bought two Powerball tickets right now,” said Archie Archibald.

Monday night’s drawing offers an estimated cash value of $497.3 million.

“I’d buy a big boat, a big house, a big car, a big everything,” and Eubank.

“Might buy me a new truck. I don’t know, like I said I could help my boys out. I have two,” said Archibald.

The Texas Lottery Commission says its seen ticket sales increase in over the last few days.

Each ticket purchase benefits public education and veterans in Texas.

If you have the magic numbers, State Farm Representative Gina Wilken says its best to have a team.

“Financial advisers, lawyers, these are the team,” said Wilken. “This is the team that is going to help you claim your ticket and help you in the future months, years, of dealing with this influx of cash,” said Wilken.

A financial team can help create and manage a budget, advise on where to spend your money, and establish a will for your future.

Once you sign your winning ticket and store it in a safe place, Wilken says you have time to stay anonymous and get organized.

“In the State of Texas, you have 180 days to claim your prize, so a lot of people do like to wait. They like to wait three, four, five, six months right until the end of it,” said Wilken. “Let people get used to the idea somebody won.”

Your name will be made public after 30 days of claiming your ticket.

Tonight’s numbers will be drawn at 10:12.

If no one wins tonight, the estimated grand prize for the Wednesday, November 2 drawing will rise to $1.2 billion.