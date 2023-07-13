Washington, D.C. (FOX 44/KWKT) — Chris Grider, the Eddy man convicted of taking part in the January 6th Riot in Washington, D.C., wants to delay the date he must start serving his time behind bars.

Federal Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly sentenced Grider to 83 months in prison after finding him guilty on Dec. 21, 2021 on seven criminal charges. Grider previously pleaded guilty to two other charges connected to the case. Grider and his attorney requested that he be sentenced to only 18-months for his part in the riot.

Grider was ordered to report to FCI-Bastrop on Wednesday, July19th, 2023 to begin serving his time.

In court documents filed this week, Grider asks the federal judge for a thirty day extension so he could tend to his wife. According to the documents, she had a string of medical issues and needed Grider to assist her and their four children for the next several weeks as she recovers.

There is no word yet on when the judge will make a decision on the extension request.

Grider is appealing the case and is also asking the court to appoint a new attorney for him, saying he is now indigent.