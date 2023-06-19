TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44/ KWKT) — The Al Edwards Juneteenth Freedom Festival is one of Temple’s most significant historical events, as it has been hosted annually since 1996.

For the first time, the celebrations were held at the MLK Festival Grounds.

The 2023 freedom festival celebrations kicked off with a parade and featured singing, historical presentations, food, entertainment, and activities in a family-friendly environment.

Event Coordinator June Pinchback shared the significance of recognizing Juneteenth through this freedom festival.

“We not only stand on the shoulders of the men and women, but also the children who were born into slavery. We are their voice now, and that’s why we do it,” says Pinchback.

She also says that African Americans today are the beneficiaries of our ancestors who suffered through years of slavery.

Ultimately highlighting the importance of unifying the black community to honor, remember, and celebrate our history in a positive light.

Juneteenth Gospel Fest

WACO, Texas (FOX 44/ KWKT) — The blistering heat and humidity couldn’t stop the spirits of those who came to worship and recognize the Juneteenth holiday.

Members of the Waco community and beyond were invited to the first ever Juneteenth Gospel Fest community celebration, hosted at the Carver Park Baptist Church.

Those in attendance hung there tents and unfolded their lawn chairs in the shade, to enjoy live gospel music, inspirational speakers, and food vendors.

Juneteenth Gospel Fest Event Coordinator Pastor Carlton Stimpson, shares his excitement for being able to unite the community for a joyous event.

“It’s the first time we decided to put a gospel fest together where we can just highlight local talent and bring the community together: and just celebrate gospel in a Christian fashion. And also in recognition of June 19,” says Pastor C.

This event was also an opportunity to give back to the community, as festival leaders collaborated with Goodwill for clothing, furniture, and food donations under their “Give back” initiative.

Gospel fest performer Danielle Bryant is grateful to share her talents with the community on an important day.

“I had the opportunity to do this for Juneteenth. I definitely want to just promote how important it is, you know, to represent and represent on behalf of our black community. I was really excited that we got a chance here. I got a chance to be here,” says Bryant.

Those in attendance look forward to next years celebrations on a cooler day.

Happy Juneteenth from us at FOX 44!