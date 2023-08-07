KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Central Texas College (CTC) will host a virtual public auction of surplus property through August 16.

CTC says that this online event will be conducted by Lone Star Auctioneers. Available items include electronics, office furniture, computers, a 3D printer, refrigerators, parts from a non-working 1999 Chevy Blazer vehicle, iPads, hand-held radios, restaurant equipment and more.

To participate in the auction, bidders must register online at the auctioneer’s website here. CTC says that items will be sold as is – no exchanges, no refunds, no exceptions. Items will not be held or pre-sold.

Bidders can view the items online here during the time the auction is live. In-person viewing of auction items is also available by appointment by contacting the CTC Shipping and Receiving department at 254-526-1801. Appointments are available Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At the close of the auction, winners can pick up their items after paying the auctioneer online. The winners will then receive a payment receipt which must be brought to the CTC warehouse in order to claim the items.

CTC says that all loading and transporting of purchased items are the responsibility of the purchaser, and the deadline to pick up items is 5:30 p.m. on August 24. Complete item pickup information will be listed on the auctioneer’s website during the event.

For more information about the auction, you can email surplus@ctcd.edu.