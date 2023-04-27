WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco’s Central Texas Comic Con is back for a second year!

The event will take place on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30 at the BASE at Extraco Events Center – located at 4401 Bosque Boulevard. Event organizers predict this year’s attendance will double last year’s attendance.

This year’s Con will feature over 100 exhibitors and vendors selling comics, collectibles, artwork, handmade products and more! There will also be around ten celebrity guests from movies and TV shows – including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers and Dragon Ball Z. Interactive activities, local performances, panels and cosplay contests are also expected.

This event is free for children ages eight and under. For more information, you can visit the official website at www.ctxcomiccon.com.