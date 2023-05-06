WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Today is the final day to vote for General Elections. Central Texas ballots are open from 7 am to 7pm.

McLennan County voting sites includ Hewitt City Hall and Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center to name a few.

The joint general election includes dozens of races for voters to consider, from city council seats to school board trustees.

East Waco Resident and local pastor Slim Thompson shared his thoughts on the election, “today’s vote being about education and making sure we have people who are looking after our kids is critical. And I’ve been convinced, Dr. Henry, has a lot of great ideas and a lot of sway, a lot of confidence and caring for our community.

Another big topic in Harker Heights is voting on round 2 of the marijuana proposition, decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana for personal use.

FOX 44 News is tracking the elections across Central Texas and will bring you the results as soon as they come in.